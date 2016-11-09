VIENNA Nov 9 Iran plans to ship sensitive material out of the country within days to bring it back under a soft limit set under its nuclear deal with major powers, a senior diplomat with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

A report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday said that Iran was just above the limit of 130 tonnes on its heavy water stock set by the deal, and that the agency had expressed its concern to Tehran over the issue.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by John Stonestreet)