Refiner HollyFrontier reports Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.
BRUSSELS Nov 6 Iran said on Tuesday it would take part in a proposed international conference in December on creating a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran now finally has decided to participate at the conference in Finland, in Helsinki, in December on a Middle East (nuclear) free zone," Ali Asghar Soltanieh, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters in Brussels where he attended a seminar on nuclear non-proliferation.
Feb 22 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by cost cuts.
* Urban Communications Inc. announces loan extension and variation agreement
* Cynosure - Compensation committee established $13 million cash pool from making severance payments for persons without employment agreements relating to Hologic deal Source: (http://bit.ly/2lL68PF) Further company coverage: