Toshiba approves Chapter 11 filing for nuclear unit Westinghouse -Nikkei
TOKYO, March 29 The board of Japan's Toshiba Corp has approved a Chapter 11 filing for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.
VIENNA, July 14 Six major powers seeking to negotiate an agreement to limit the Iranian nuclear programme began a meeting in the early hours of Tuesday, a U.S. official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran did not take part in the meeting. The powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are seeking to strike an agreement under which Iran would constrain its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Louis Charbonneau)
