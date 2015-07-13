VIENNA, July 14 Six major powers seeking to negotiate an agreement to limit the Iranian nuclear programme began a meeting in the early hours of Tuesday, a U.S. official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran did not take part in the meeting. The powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are seeking to strike an agreement under which Iran would constrain its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Louis Charbonneau)