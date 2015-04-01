GIGABA SAYS NOT WALKING INTO TREASURY WITH PRECONCEIVED GROWTH PLANS, WILL FOLLOW WHAT WAS TABLED IN FEBRUARY BUDGET
BERLIN, April 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped a compromise would be reached later on Wednesday in talks between six world powers and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme.
"I hope and I wish that a compromise will be reached today that corresponds to the conditions we have set - namely that Iran gets no access to nuclear weapons," Merkel said at a news conference with the president of Kyrgyzstan.
All sides had made a lot of progress, she said, but "such negotiations only come to an end if there is agreement on all points." (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)
CARACAS, April 1 Venezuela's Defense Council called for the Supreme Court to review its decision this week to annul the opposition-led congress, which has led to protests and international condemnation.