MOSCOW, April 16 Iranian Defence Minister
Hossein Dehghan told a security conference in Moscow on Thursday
he hoped his country and six world powers would reach a final
agreement on Tehran's nuclear programme.
A preliminary deal was reached earlier this month. The sides
have until the end of June to work out a detailed technical
agreement under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme in
exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The West and Israel suspect Tehran of aiming to develop
nuclear weapons. Dehghan reiterated Iran's line that its nuclear
programme is purely civilian.
"These accusations against Iran are absurd. We continue our
cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency and we
believe it will help us work out a comprehensive agreement," he
said.
