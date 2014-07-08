By Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
PRAGUE/PARIS, July 8 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and other foreign ministers from the six powers
negotiating with Iran on its nuclear programme may travel to
Vienna soon to join the talks, which have failed so far to
produce a deal, diplomats said on Tuesday.
The possible arrival of the ministers ahead of a July 20
deadline for an agreement should not be seen as proof that
negotiators from Iran, the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China are on the cusp of a deal, the
diplomats cautioned.
"The ministers can help negotiate an extension of the
negotiations, if that's deemed useful, and they could help
generate momentum to get a deal by July 20, which remains our
goal," a Western close to the talks diplomat told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
"Of course, the ministers could also sign an agreement but
we're far from signing anything at the moment," the diplomat
added. "There are significant gaps in positions."
The goal of the negotiations is to reach a long-term
agreement under which Iran would curb its nuclear programme in
exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions,
which have hobbled Iran's oil-dependent economy.
A preliminary deal struck in Geneva between Iran and the six
last November gave Tehran limited sanctions relief to buy time
for negotiating a comprehensive agreement in exchange for
suspending some of its most sensitive atomic work.
Ministers from the six powers came to Geneva twice during
the two months of negotiations with Iran last year and secured a
preliminary agreement on their second trip. But Western
diplomats said expectations that the ministers would be able to
secure a deal now in Vienna are low.
Iran rejects allegations from Western powers and their
allies that it is pursuing the capability to produce atomic
weapons under cover of a civilian nuclear energy programme. It
has refused to halt enrichment as demanded in numerous U.N.
Security Council resolutions, resulting in crippling sanctions.
It was not clear when the ministers would come to the
Austrian capital, if they decide to do so, though some diplomats
suggested it could be as early as the end of this week. Others
said a later date was more likely.
"We're still far from a deal," a Western diplomat said. "The
deadline is July 20 and that's what we're working towards. If
the ministers go I would envisage it being closer to then than
in mid July."
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday
Iran would need to significantly increase its uranium enrichment
capacity over the long term, underlining a gap in positions
between Tehran and world powers but also potentially signalling
some flexibility in the short term.
Iran and the six have less than two weeks to bridge wide
differences on the future scope of Iran's enrichment programme
and other issues if they are to meet a self-imposed July 20
deadline for a deal.
They resumed talks in Vienna last week and their negotiators
continued meetings in Vienna on Tuesday, but there was no
immediate sign of any substantive progress on the main sticking
points, which include uranium enrichment, the length of any
agreement and the speed at which sanctions would be lifted.
The preliminary agreement reached in Geneva in November
included the possibility of extending the negotiations for up to
six months. Western diplomats say that negotiating an extension
could be complicated but may be necessary given the wide gaps in
positions between Iran and the six powers.
