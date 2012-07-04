* Latest threat in war of nerves over nuclear programme
By Marcus George
DUBAI, July 4 Iran has threatened to destroy
U.S. military bases across the Middle East and target Israel
within minutes of being attacked, Iranian media reported on
Wednesday, as Revolutionary Guards extended test-firing of
ballistic missiles into a third day.
Israel has hinted it may attack Iran if diplomacy fails to
secure a halt to its disputed nuclear energy programme. The
United States also has mooted military action as a last-resort
option but has frequently nudged the Israelis to give time for
intensified economic sanctions to work against Iran.
"These bases are all in range of our missiles, and the
occupied lands (Israel) are also good targets for us," Amir Ali
Haji Zadeh, commander of the Revolutionary Guards aerospace
division, was quoted by Fars news agency as saying.
Haji Zadeh said 35 U.S. bases were within reach of Iran's
ballistic missiles, the most advanced of which commanders have
said could hit targets 2,000 km (1,300 miles) away.
"We have thought of measures to set up bases and deploy
missiles to destroy all these bases in the early minutes after
an attack," he added.
It was not clear where Haji Zadeh got his figures on U.S.
bases in the region. U.S. military facilities in the Middle East
are located in Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait
and Turkey, and it has around 10 bases further afield in
Afghanistan and Kyrgyzstan.
SCEPTICISM
Defence analysts are often sceptical about what they
describe as exaggerated military assertions by Iran and say the
country's military capability would be no match for
sophisticated U.S. defence systems.
Iranian media reported that this week's three-day "Great
Prophet 7" tests involved dozens of missiles and
domestically-built drones that successfully destroyed simulated
air bases.
Iran has upped its fiery anti-West rhetoric in response to
the launch on Sunday of a total European Union embargo on buying
Iranian crude oil - the latest calibrated increase in sanctions
aimed at pushing Tehran into curbing nuclear activity.
Revolutionary Guards commanders have also threatened to
block the Strait of Hormuz, through which more than a third of
the world's seaborne oil trade passes out of the Gulf, in
response to the increasingly harsh sanctions.
Major powers have said they would tolerate no obstruction of
commercial traffic through the Strait, and the United States
maintains a formidable naval presence in the Gulf region.
Iran accused the West of disrupting global energy supplies
and creating regional instability and says its forces can
dominate the vital waterway to provide security.
"The policy of the Islamic Republic is based on maintaining
security in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz for all
ships and oil tankers," Iranian English-language state Press TV
quoted the chairman of parliament's national security and
foreign policy committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, as saying.
The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its
nuclear programme to covertly develop all the components
required to produce nuclear weapons, accusations the Iranian
officials have repeatedly denied.
The world's No. 5 oil exporter maintains that it is
enriching uranium for nuclear fuel only to generate more energy
for a rapidly growing population.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)