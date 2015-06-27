GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed after strong Wall Street, dollar gains on U.S. data
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
DUBAI, June 27 European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini will travel to Vienna on Sunday to attend nuclear talks between Iran and six world powers, the EU said on Saturday.
Mogherini will hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his counterparts from the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, the EU said in a statement.
With a deadline approaching on Tuesday, senior U.S. and Iranian officials said on Saturday that much hard work still needs to be done to bridge significant differences on an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear programme. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; editing by John Stonestreet)
* Asia ex-Japan set for 13 pct quarterly gain; Nikkei for 0.3 pct
SINGAPORE, March 31 Oil prices eased on Friday as traders took profits following three days of straight gains on the expectation that an OPEC-led crude supply cut that was initially supposed to only last for the first half of the year would be extended.