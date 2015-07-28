ANKARA, July 28 Iran and the European Union have agreed to start talks on various issues, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told a joint news conference with the EU's chief diplomat Federica Mogherini in Tehran.

"High-level talks will be held between Iran and the European Union over different issues, including energy cooperation ... human rights, confronting terrorism and regional issues," Zarif said.

Mogherini said implementation of a deal reached between Iran and six major powers in Vienna on July 14 "depends on political will of all parties involved", adding: "The implementation of the deal will pave the ground for wider cooperation between Iran and the West."

