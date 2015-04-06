UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady, rebounding Libyan production weighs
* China PMI data, Asia manufacturing figures support prices (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
WASHINGTON, April 6 The United States and Iran are on the same page about the framework agreement for a nuclear deal agreed last week, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said on Monday, seeking to minimize differences in portrayals of the deal by both sides.
Moniz told reporters at the White House the differences were mostly related to what each side chose to emphasize, not over the contents of the agreement itself. (Reporting by Doina Chicau and Jeff Mason)
* China PMI data, Asia manufacturing figures support prices (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
BOSASSO, Somalia, April 3 Pirates have hijacked an Indian commercial ship off the coast of Somalia, the second attack in weeks after years of inactivity by pirates, industry and security sources said on Monday.