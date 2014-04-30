* Debate goals for lasting nuclear deal with Iran
* Negotiations to resume on May 13 in Vienna
* Little progress apparent ahead of July 20 deadline
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, April 30 Senior diplomats from six
world powers met in Brussels on Wednesday to fine-tune
negotiating strategy towards Iran with talks on its contested
nuclear programme entering a crunch stretch before a July 20
deadline.
The six - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain
and Germany - and Iran plan in mid-May to start drafting the key
elements of a broad settlement to the nuclear dispute, with the
hope of putting an end to a decade of tensions that have
heightened the risk of a wider Middle East war.
Diplomats have signalled some progress may have been made
during three rounds of talks since February on one of the most
thorny issues - the future of Iran's planned Arak heavy-water
reactor, which Western states worry could prove a source of
plutonium for nuclear bombs once operational.
But talks so far have made no headway on other major issues,
with the sides laying out their broad positions rather than
negotiating solutions. Western diplomats warn that gaps between
the two sides remain significant and possibly insurmountable.
The six nations now must decide what they want to achieve
specifically in the next three months to allay their concerns
that Iranian nuclear work has underlying military purposes.
Broadly, they want to ensure the programme is curtailed
enough so that it would take Iran a long time to assemble
nuclear bomb components if it chose to do so. The Islamic
Republic denies having such intentions.
Iran's overriding goal in the talks is an end to tough
economic sanctions that have hammered its oil-based economy.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry has said the current
Western assessment of Iran's capability in this regard is two
months, a time frame that is far short of what will likely be
acceptable to the powers.
"We need to elaborate our positions ... on what ideas will
be put forward at the next (negotiation) round," one diplomat
with the six negotiating nations said. "It's an important
meeting because we want to get more concrete."
Negotiators must decide to what extent they will want Iran
to limit the scope of its uranium enrichment capacity, what
should happen with its nuclear facilities which Western powers
believe have little or no civilian value, as well as the future
of Iran's nuclear research.
A central decision they need to make is the number of
centrifuges, which potentially can enrich uranium to bomb-fuel
quality, that will be acceptable for them as remaining in Iran.
Tehran has about 10,000 of the machines operating but the West
will likely demand that the number is cut to the low thousands.
"That's the billion-dollar-question, one to be decided on
July 19 in the evening," one negotiator said, conceding that
getting Iran to agree to cut back the number of the machines
will be a crucial challenge.
GETTING DOWN TO DETAILS
The sides are due to meet in Vienna on May 13 and again in
late June, before hunkering down for a possibly lengthy round of
11th-hour talks ahead of the July deadline, when an interim deal
they struck last November expires.
Officials disclosed no details of what decisions, if any,
were taken at the Brussels meeting of senior diplomats from the
six nations on Wednesday. But a spokeswoman for EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton said the talks had been "useful".
In Iran, senior policy-makers have made a concerted effort
to bring on board conservative hardliners who have bristled at
the shift to a more moderate foreign policy since President
Hassan Rouhani took office in August.
They have repeatedly criticised the interim accord but have
been held in check by clerical Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei, the ultimate political authority in Iran.
Ali Larijani, the powerful conservative speaker of
parliament, travelled to the Shi'ite Muslim clerical stronghold
of Qom on Sunday and met a number of grand ayatollahs who
command broad religious followings in an apparent bid to garner
their support.
Rouhani, meanwhile, in a riposte to hardliners who suggest
he is capitulating to the West, accused critics of his
government on Tuesday of using lies and exaggeration to oppose
his policies, including Iran's nuclear talks with world powers.
He suggested his critics were a "tiny minority" who had
profited from shortages caused by sanctions and feared losing
out if such curbs were removed by the West as part of an
eventual resolution of the nuclear dispute.
For the Islamic Republic, the sequence of lifting of Western
sanctions, including massive curbs on finance imposed by the
United States and the European Union's embargo on purchases of
Iranian oil, will be a vital part of any deal.
(Additional reporting by Mehrdad Balali in Dubai and Fredrik
Dahl in Vienna, editing by Mark Heinrich)