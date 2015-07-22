DUBAI, July 22 Iran will not accept any attempt to extend sanctions relating to its nuclear programme beyond 10 years, the Islamic Republic's senior nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, said on Wednesday.

Speaking about a historic nuclear accord with world powers agreed on July 14 in Vienna, he told a news conference broadcast live on television that any attempt to reimpose sanctions after they expire in 10 years time would be a breach of the deal and would have "no credibility".

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)