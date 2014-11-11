WASHINGTON Nov 11 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking to a conference of Jewish leaders
in Washington, on Tuesday sternly warned against a possible
international deal with Iran that would end sanctions but fail
to stop it from getting nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu spoke in an address to the assembly of the Jewish
Federations of North America by satellite from Jerusalem as the
United States and five other powers worked to try to reach a
deal with Iran by a self-imposed Nov. 24 deadline.
"It's obvious that Iran wants to remove the sanctions that
have had such a devastating impact on its economy, but it should
be equally obvious that Iran is not prepared to dismantle its
nuclear weapons program in return," he said.
Netanyahu's remarks fed into a growing political debate in
Washington over a possible deal, with many Republicans, who won
power in the Senate in elections last week, suspicious about an
agreement and considering imposing even tougher sanctions.
Netanyahu said it would be a huge mistake to end sanctions
and then rely on intelligence and international inspections to
make sure Iran did not go ahead and develop nuclear weapons.
U.S. and Israeli intelligence had failed to discover Iranian
secret facilities in the past, and inspections had not prevented
North Korea from building a nuclear weapon, he said.
Iran denies its nuclear program is intended for military
purposes.
(Reporting by David Storey; Editing by Bernard Orr)