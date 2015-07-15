WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday it was "nonsense" to think he is content with Americans being held in Iran, but including those citizens in the nuclear talks with Iran would have complicated the negotiations.

"If the question is why we did not tie the negotiations to their release, think about the logic that that creates," he said during a news conference. "Suddenly Iran realizes, you know what, maybe we can get additional concessions out of the Americans by holding these individuals." (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)