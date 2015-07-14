WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. President Barack Obama plans to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi King Salman and European allies about the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. officials told reporters on Tuesday.

The president informed leaders in the U.S. Congress about the deal on Monday night and planned further engagement with lawmakers this week, the officials said on a conference call.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday and urged Tehran to release Americans held in Iran, one official added. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Julia Edwards, Warren Strobel and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Will Dunham)