Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. President Barack Obama plans to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Saudi King Salman and European allies about the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. officials told reporters on Tuesday.
The president informed leaders in the U.S. Congress about the deal on Monday night and planned further engagement with lawmakers this week, the officials said on a conference call.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday and urged Tehran to release Americans held in Iran, one official added. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Julia Edwards, Warren Strobel and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Will Dunham)
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.