Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
WASHINGTON, July 14 President Barack Obama spoke to the leaders of Germany, France, and Britain on Tuesday about the Iran nuclear agreement and the financial deal between Greece and its European creditors, the White House said.
The leaders called the nuclear pact with Iran a "historic solution," the White House said in a statement.
"The president also welcomed Monday's agreement between Greece and its creditors," it said. "The president noted that the agreement is a positive step that could help to underpin a return to growth and debt stability in Greece, but that further work will be required." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.