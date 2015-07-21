(Fixes Iraq to Iran in first paragraph)
PITTSBURGH, July 21 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday listed Americans held in Iran by name and said the
United States will not give up until they are returned.
"We are not going to relent until we bring home our
Americans who are unjustly detained in Iran," Obama said in a
speech to the Veterans of Foreign Wars group.
"Journalist Jason Rezaian should be released. Pastor Saeed
Abedini should be released. Amir Hekmati, a former sergeant in
the U.S. Marine Corps, should be released. Iran needs to help us
find Robert Levinson," Obama said.
