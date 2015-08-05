(Repeats, without change, to additional clients)
By Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Aug 5 President Barack Obama
defended the Iran nuclear deal on Wednesday against a furious
lobbying effort by political opponents and Israel and said
abandoning the agreement would open up the prospect of war.
Invoking the Cold War peacemaking initiatives of former
Presidents John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, Obama said that if
the U.S. Congress blocked the deal it would accelerate Tehran's
path to a bomb and severely damage America's credibility.
Obama said that "alternatives to military actions will have
been exhausted once we reject a hard-won diplomatic solution
that the world almost unanimously supports."
He added: "Let's not mince words. The choice we face is
ultimately between diplomacy or some form of war. Maybe not
tomorrow, maybe not three months from now, but soon."
Obama's speech was part of a new push to promote the July 14
U.S.-led deal between Iran and six world powers that was put
together over 18 months of negotiations.
Opponents of the agreement in the United States, led mainly
by Republicans, say it does not go far enough to ensure that
Iran will never be able to develop a nuclear weapon and argue
that lifting sanctions on Iran will only empower it to do so.
Some of Democrat Obama's fiercest critics in Congress
quickly dismissed the president's argument.
"President Obama's deal with Iran empowers one of our chief
antagonists and the world's most radical Islamist regime with a
pathway to the bomb, missiles to deliver it, money to pay for
it, and the means to acquire a new military arsenal," Senator
John McCain, Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee and fellow committee member Lindsay Graham said in a
statement.
"Instead of dismantling Iran's nuclear program, this
agreement would lock it in place."
U.S. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign
Relations Committee, said lawmakers left a meeting with the
International Atomic Energy Agency's chief meant to allay
concerns about the deal more worried than when they went in.
"It was not a reassuring meeting," Corker told reporters
after the meeting in Congress with IAEA Director General Yukiya
Amano on Wednesday. The IAEA would undertake much of the
monitoring and verification work.
WAR IS NOT INEVITABLE
Obama spoke at American University in Washington, where
Kennedy made the case in 1963 for a nuclear weapons test ban
treaty with Soviet Union.
He quoted Reagan as saying: "Peace is not the absence of
conflict" but the ability to cope with conflict by peaceful
means and drew on Kennedy's words that conflict was not
inevitable, accommodation was possible.
"The agreement now reached between the international
community and the Islamic Republic of Iran builds on this
tradition of strong, principled diplomacy," he said.
The agreement prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon
without resorting to war, he said.
"If Congress kills this deal we will lose more than just
constraints on Iran's nuclear program or the sanctions we have
painstakingly built up. We will have lost something more
precious, America's credibility, as a leader of diplomacy,
America's credibility as the anchor of the international
system."
Obama urged the audience to contact members of Congress and
urge them to support the deal.
Obama called the agreement, involving the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and Iran following
unprecedented international sanctions was "the strongest
non-proliferation agreement ever negotiated."
He acknowledged his administration's disagreement with
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Iran deal,
which he considers in the best interest of both countries.
Presenting himself as having done more than any other
president to strengthen Israel's security, he said the United
States would continue to help Israel keep its military edge.
"As president of the United States it would be an abrogation
of my constitutional duty to act against my best judgment simply
because it causes temporary friction with a dear friend and
ally," he said.
A law Obama signed in May gives the Republican-led Congress
until Sept. 17 to approve or disapprove of the nuclear deal. A
disapproval resolution could cripple the agreement by
eliminating Obama's ability to temporarily waive most U.S.
sanctions. Obama has promised to veto such a resolution by
Congress.
