ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 2 The White House on
Wednesday welcomed the growing support in the U.S. Senate for
the Iran nuclear agreement and will keep working with lawmakers
to secure as much backing as possible.
"We are encouraged by the latest tally," said White House
spokesman Josh Earnest. "When the stakes are this high, every
vote is important."
President Barack Obama on Wednesday secured the 34th Senate
vote needed to sustain a veto of any congressional resolution
disapproving the nuclear deal with Iran, ensuring the accord
will not fail in the U.S. Congress.
