ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 2 The White House on Wednesday welcomed the growing support in the U.S. Senate for the Iran nuclear agreement and will keep working with lawmakers to secure as much backing as possible.

"We are encouraged by the latest tally," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest. "When the stakes are this high, every vote is important."

President Barack Obama on Wednesday secured the 34th Senate vote needed to sustain a veto of any congressional resolution disapproving the nuclear deal with Iran, ensuring the accord will not fail in the U.S. Congress. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Sandra Maler)