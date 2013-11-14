WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama urged
skeptical U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to hold off on imposing
further sanctions on Iran, saying that if diplomacy fails to
force Tehran to curb its nuclear program, any easing of punitive
measures through negotiations could be "ramped back up."
"If we're serious about pursuing diplomacy, there's no need
to add new sanctions on top of the sanctions that are already
very effective," Obama told reporters.
Senior members of Congress have expressed distrust of a deal
in the making between Iran and world powers that lawmakers -
along with U.S. allies Israel and Saudi Arabia - believe would
prematurely ease sanctions on Iran. They instead want to tighten
sanctions to pressure Tehran.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, Steve Holland and Roberta
Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)