WASHINGTON Nov 23 President Barack Obama said
on Saturday that a deal between Iran and six major powers was an
important first step toward a comprehensive solution to Iran's
nuclear program.
Obama, in a late-night appearance at the White House, said
that if Iran did not meet its commitments during a six-month
period, the United States would turn off sanctions relief and
"ratchet up the pressure."
Obama said Iran could not use its next-generation
centrifuges under the deal and that the substantial limitations
under the agreement "cut off Iran's most likely paths to a
bomb."
With Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid warning that the
Senate will seek additional sanctions on Iran, Obama said his
administration would consult closely with Congress, but "now is
not the time to move forward on new sanctions."
