ADDIS ABABA, July 27 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Monday said he was yet to hear a strong factual argument
against a nuclear deal with Iran and criticised rhetoric about
the agreement from some leading members of the Republican party.
Obama, speaking in Ethiopia during a tour of African
nations, said the majority of the world's nuclear scientists and
non-proliferation experts backed the July 14 accord, indicating
it was the best way to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.
"There is a reason why 99 percent of the world thinks it's a
good deal -- it's because it's a good deal," Obama said during a
joint press conference with Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam
Desalegn in the capital Addis Ababa.
"The good news is that I've not yet heard a factual argument
on other side that holds up to scrutiny," he added.
Obama said rhetoric on the Iran deal from Mike Huckabee, who
is bidding to be the Republican party's candidate in the next
presidential election, was part of a pattern of comments that
were ridiculous and sad.
Obama also criticised comments by Republican candidate
Donald Trump about senator and 2008 Republican presidential
nominee John McCain, a war veteran, saying presidential debates
deserved better.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
Catherine Evans)