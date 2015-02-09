WASHINGTON Feb 9 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday extending the March deadline for a nuclear deal with Iran would not be useful if Iran does not agree to a basic framework.

"At this juncture I don't see a further extension being useful if they have not agreed to basic formulation and the bottom-line that the world requires," he said at the White House after meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We now know enough that the issues are no longer technical," he also said. "The issues now are: does Iran have the political will and the desire to get a deal done?"

