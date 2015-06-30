WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that if negotiators are not confident that all pathways to Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon are closed at the end of current talks, there would be no deal.

"Ultimately this is going to be up to the Iranians" to meet the requirements set out by the international community, Obama said during a news conference. Talks with Iran were set to expire on Tuesday but negotiators gave themselves until July 7 to reach a deal. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, Idrees Ali and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott)