WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. President Barack Obama
said on Tuesday that if negotiators are not confident that all
pathways to Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon are closed at the
end of current talks, there would be no deal.
"Ultimately this is going to be up to the Iranians" to meet
the requirements set out by the international community, Obama
said during a news conference. Talks with Iran were set to
expire on Tuesday but negotiators gave themselves until July 7
to reach a deal.
