Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. President Barack Obama underscored the United States' commitment to Israel's security in a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said on Tuesday.
Netanyahu has expressed opposition to the nuclear agreement the United States and other world powers reached with Iran.
Obama noted on the call that U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter will be traveling to Israel next week, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.