By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, July 14 The sealing of a nuclear
pact with Iran marks the biggest foreign policy gamble of Barack
Obama's presidency - a legacy-defining achievement that could
yet backfire if Tehran exploits any loopholes or escalates
tensions in the Middle East.
No other foreign policy challenge bears Obama's personal
stamp more than the final nuclear accord reached with Iran on
Tuesday, and none poses a more critical test of his doctrine of
talking to America's enemies to avoid confronting them.
That policy has already resulted in the restoration of
diplomatic ties this month with Communist Cuba, ending more than
five decades of hostility. But the potential rewards and perils
are far greater for the Iran deal, which offers Obama his best
hope of salvaging an otherwise shaky record in the Middle East.
Obama's engagement - sometimes at the level of minute
technical detail, according to aides - has contrasted with a
more aloof approach toward some other geopolitical problems like
Syria's civil war and Ukraine's separatist conflict.
Obama, who came into office in 2009 offering to extend a
hand to Iran's leaders if they would "unclench their fist",
secured a historic opening with a phone call to the Islamic
Republic's president and then exchanged secret letters with its
Supreme Leader, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
As talks came down to the wire in Vienna, Obama was on the
phone to Secretary of State John Kerry regularly from
Washington, at least once by secure video link, giving
"guidance" to the negotiating team, as the White House put it.
Speaking at the White House, Obama sought to pre-emptively
discredit any efforts to derail the agreement by insisting that
"no deal means a greater chance of more war in the Middle East."
He said his diplomatic approach was the best way to coax Iran
away from "the path of violence and rigid ideology," though he
acknowledged it would not be easy.
But if the critics are proven right, Obama could go down in
history as the president who only bought time before allowing
Tehran to go nuclear. That could spark a regional arms race.
Obama, who controversially won the Nobel Peace prize barely
nine months into his first term, must overcome accusations from
hawkish lawmakers that he abandoned many of his original "red
lines" and compromised on others.
Initial U.S. demands dropped along the way included fuller
dismantling of Iran's nuclear architecture and rollback of its
ballistic missile program. As details emerged on Tuesday,
opponents complained that Obama also made concessions on
inspection of military sites - although Iran too appeared to
have given ground on the issue.
Obama "got what he wanted," said Aaron David Miller, a
former Middle East negotiator for Republican and Democratic
administrations. "But Iran got more."
Much work remains for Obama to entrench the deal, which
lifts sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear
work that the West has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear
bomb. Iran denies it has been seeking a bomb.
He must now convince a skeptical Congress not to sabotage
the agreement while reassuring allies such as Israel and Saudi
Arabia who fear that, once freed from economically crippling
sanctions, Iran will be empowered to expand regional influence.
With the possibility of a Republican winning the presidency
in 2016, Obama must try to ensure that his successor does not
scrap the agreement.
White House aides say critics' demands for a better deal
were unrealistic, and Obama declared on Tuesday it would have
been "irresponsible" to walk away from it.
PRESIDENTIAL ENGAGEMENT
The most immediate challenge for Obama will be to clear the
obstacles in the Republican-controlled Congress, which will have
60 days to review the Iran agreement.
"The president will have to work harder than ever to explain
what the deal actually does, how it blocks the nuclear pathways
and what happens if Iran cheats," said Dennis Ross, Obama's
former top Middle East adviser.
If Congress votes down the accord, Obama would veto the
"disapproval" legislation and then likely have enough votes from
fellow Democrats to make it stick. But resorting to such a move
would underscore the deal's unsteady footing in Washington.
The international talks among six major powers and Iran to
curb Iran's nuclear program in return for eased sanctions were
initiated after a telephone call between Obama and newly elected
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sept. 28, 2013.
The deal is the biggest step toward rapprochement between
Iran and the West since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and may open
new ways to address one of the root causes of tension in the
region. Shi'ite Iran has a big hand in sectarian conflicts
ranging from Syria to Iraq to Yemen.
Critics say Obama's drive to limit U.S. military engagement
in the Middle East, most notably a failure to enforce his "red
line" on chemical weapons use in Syria in 2013, was seen by
Iran's nuclear negotiators as a sign of weakness.
By contrast, President Richard Nixon's unquestioned
anti-communist credentials helped immunize him from criticism at
home and shored up trust in his commitment to act from strength
when he made a historic opening to China in the early 1970s.
Many fear that even if Iran does not covertly work toward a
bomb it would remain a nuclear-weapons threshold state able to
race ahead once restrictions on its uranium enrichment
activities begin expiring in a decade.
That could leave a future U.S. administration with the
decision whether to go to war to stop it.
(Additional reporting by Warren Strobel and Patricia Zengerle
in Washington and Arshad Mohammed in Vienna; editing by David
Storey and Stuart Grudgings)