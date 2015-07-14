(Adds quotes and details)
By Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, July 14 The sealing of a nuclear
pact with Iran marks the biggest foreign policy gamble of Barack
Obama's presidency - a legacy-defining achievement that could
yet backfire if Tehran exploits any loopholes or escalates
tensions in the Middle East.
No other foreign policy challenge bears Obama's personal
stamp more than the final nuclear accord reached with Iran on
Tuesday, and none poses a more critical test of his doctrine of
talking to America's enemies to avoid having to confront them.
That policy has already resulted in the restoration of
diplomatic ties this month with communist Cuba, ending more than
five decades of hostility. But the potential rewards and perils
are far greater for the Iran deal, which offers Obama his best
hope of salvaging an otherwise shaky record in the Middle East.
Obama's engagement - sometimes at the level of minute
technical detail, according to aides - has contrasted with a
more aloof approach toward some other geopolitical problems like
Syria's civil war and Ukraine's separatist conflict.
Obama, who came into office in 2009 offering to extend a
hand to Iran's leaders if they would "unclench their fist,"
secured a historic opening with a phone call to the Islamic
republic's president and then exchanged secret letters with its
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
As talks came down to the wire in Vienna, Obama was on the
phone to Secretary of State John Kerry regularly from
Washington, at least once by secure video link, giving
"guidance" to the negotiating team.
When White House aides informed him on Monday night that the
deal was complete, he insisted on calling Kerry to get the news
first-hand, a senior administration official said.
Speaking at the White House, Obama sought to discredit any
efforts to derail the agreement by insisting that no deal would
mean "a greater chance of more war in the Middle East."
He said a diplomatic approach was the best way to coax Iran
away from "the path of violence and rigid ideology," though he
acknowledged it would not be easy.
But if the critics are proven right, Obama could go down in
history as the president who only bought time before allowing
Tehran to go nuclear. That could spark a regional arms race.
Analysts mostly agree, however, that it could be years
before it is known whether or not Obama's gamble paid off.
CONCESSIONS
Obama, who controversially won the Nobel Peace prize barely
nine months into his first term, must overcome accusations from
hawkish lawmakers that he abandoned many of his original "red
lines" and compromised on others.
Despite Obama's hailing of the final deal as defusing Iran's
nuclear threat, initial U.S. demands dropped along the way
included fuller dismantling of Tehran's nuclear architecture and
rollback of its ballistic missile program.
The terms of the final deal cast doubt on whether inspectors
will have the full "anytime, anywhere" access once demanded at
Iranian military sites, and will also allow Tehran to conduct
research and development using its more efficient centrifuges.
U.S. officials insist, however, that Iran also gave ground.
Obama "got what he wanted: a smaller, slower, more easily
constrained and monitored nuclear program, no pre-emptive
Israeli strikes and no need for an American one," said Aaron
David Miller, a former Middle East negotiator for Republican and
Democratic administrations.
"But Iran got more," he added, citing billions of dollars in
sanctions relief "to support bad actors without giving up a
large nuclear infrastructure that could allow them to weaponize
should they choose to do so."
The deal is the biggest step toward rapprochement between
Iran and the West since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and may open
new ways to address one of the root causes of tension in the
region. Shi'ite Iran has a big hand in sectarian conflicts
ranging from Syria to Iraq to Yemen.
PRESIDENTIAL ENGAGEMENT
Much work remains for Obama to entrench the deal, which
lifts sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear
work that the West has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear
weapon. Iran denies it has been seeking a bomb.
He must now convince a skeptical Congress not to sabotage
the agreement while reassuring allies such as Israel and Saudi
Arabia who fear that Iran will be empowered to expand regional
influence.
With the possibility of a Republican winning the presidency
in 2016, Obama must also try to ensure that his successor is not
able to scrap the agreement.
White House aides say critics' demands for a better deal
were unrealistic, and Obama declared on Tuesday it would have
been "irresponsible" to walk away from it.
The most immediate challenge for Obama will be to clear the
obstacles in the Republican-controlled Congress, which will have
60 days to review the Iran agreement.
"The president will have to work harder than ever to explain
what the deal actually does, how it blocks the nuclear pathways
and what happens if Iran cheats," said Dennis Ross, Obama's
former top Middle East adviser.
Many fear that even if Iran does not covertly work toward a
bomb it would remain a nuclear-weapons threshold state able to
race ahead once restrictions on its uranium enrichment
activities begin expiring in a decade.
That could leave a future U.S. administration with the
decision whether to go to war to stop it.
(Additional reporting by Warren Strobel and Patricia Zengerle
in Washington and Arshad Mohammed in Vienna; editing by David
Storey, Stuart Grudgings, G Crosse)