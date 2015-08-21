(Recasts with growing support in Congress)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Aug 21 President Barack Obama is
gradually building support in the U.S. Congress for an
international nuclear deal with Iran, working the phones to
counter lobbying against the pact and sending a letter to
lawmakers urging them to support it.
Obama needs to win the backing of one-third of either the
House of Representatives or the Senate to prevent Republicans
from killing the nuclear deal announced in July.
Signed by world powers and Iran, the agreement would require
Tehran to abide by new limits on its nuclear program in return
for western governments easing economic sanctions.
According to a Reuters tally, Obama is eight votes away from
capturing one-third of the Senate, or 34 senators, with about a
month remaining to find the additional support he needs.
The Bipartisan Policy Center, which is tracking lawmakers'
positions, said on Thursday that 69 House members now support
the Iran deal, with another 140 in the 435-member chamber still
undeclared. Obama would need the support of at least 146 House
members to safeguard the agreement in that chamber.
Even though Congress is on a five-week summer recess and
Obama is vacationing in Martha's Vineyard, the White House has
kept up pressure on the president's fellow Democrats to provide
him with enough support when Congress casts votes in September.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, this
month told a Kentucky newspaper that the battle in Congress "is
stacked in the president's favor."
In a letter to colleagues on Friday, House Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi said she was confident Democrats would prevent an
override of a veto by Obama of a measure to kill the agreement.
Obama reiterated his case for the deal in an Aug. 19 letter
to legislators that was released by the White House. Reacting to
the letter, Democratic Representative Jerrold Nadler of New York
on Friday said he would "support the agreement and vote against
a resolution of disapproval."
Representing a New York City district with a large Jewish
population, Nadler could help sway other House Democrats.
His move contrasts with other liberal Jewish Democrats from
the New York region, such as Senator Charles Schumer and
Representatives Elliot Engel and Steve Israel, who have
announced their opposition.
In days ahead, much attention will focus on senators
Benjamin Cardin and Barbara Mikulski, both senior Democrats from
Maryland who have not yet staked out a position.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Andy Sullivan and Warren
Strobel; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and James Dalgleish)