Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday it was likely that Iran would have more resources for its military and other threatening activities once sanctions are pulled back due to a nuclear deal, but he said it wouldn't be a "game changer."
Obama said Iran could potentially put more resources toward assisting the militant group Hezbollah. "Should we put more resources into blocking them from getting that assistance to Hezbollah? Yes," he said during a news conference. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.