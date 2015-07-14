UPDATE 3-Oil edges up as Saudis cut supplies to U.S., but global glut remains
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
PHILADELPHIA, July 14 President Barack Obama telephoned King Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss the newly completed Iran nuclear agreement and the situation in Yemen, the White House said.
Obama noted the United States' commitment to working with its Gulf partners to counter Iran's destabilizing activities in the region, promote stability and support "building the capabilities of our regional partners," the White House said in a statement.
Both leaders also discussed the urgent need to stop the fighting in Yemen and ensure assistance for all Yemenis through international humanitarian channels. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 24 Oil-rig builder Lamprell Plc said it cut about 20 percent of its administrative staff and expects 2017 to probably be the toughest year to date, despite early signs of recovery.