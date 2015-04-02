* President to speak soon to U.S. lawmakers, Israeli PM
* Deal alone will not end divisions and mistrust, he adds
WASHINGTON, April 2 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Thursday touted the framework agreement on Iran's nuclear
program as a "good deal" that would block Tehran from obtaining
an atomic weapon and make the world safer - a better option than
another Middle East war.
Shortly after the agreement was announced in Switzerland
after marathon negotiations between Iran and world powers, Obama
strode into the White House Rose Garden to promote the deal to
the American public and skeptical U.S. lawmakers.
"So when you hear the inevitable critics of the deal sound
off, ask them a simple question," Obama said. "Do you really
think that this verifiable deal, if fully implemented, backed by
the world's major powers, is a worse option than the risk of
another war in the Middle East?"
Since 2001, the United States has fought long wars in Iraq
and Afghanistan and, with instability throughout the Middle
East, is carrying out air strikes against the Islamic State
militant group.
Republican critics and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu have spoken out strongly against a deal with Iran.
Obama listed three options for curbing Iran's nuclear
ambitions. The first, he said, was "a robust and verifiable deal
like this one" that would "peacefully prevent Iran from
obtaining a nuclear weapon."
"The second option is: we can bomb Iran's nuclear
facilities, thereby starting another war in the Middle East and
setting back Iran's program by a few years - in other words,
setting it back by a fraction of the time that this deal will
set it back."
The third option, Obama said, was to pull out of
negotiations, try to get other countries to continue economic
sanctions against Iran "and hope for the best."
The negotiated agreement "is our best option by far," Obama
argued.
The Democratic president said that if the Republican-led
U.S. Congress kills the deal without offering any reasonable
alternative, "then it's the United States that will be blamed
for the failure of diplomacy."
Obama said he had spoken with King Salman of Saudi Arabia,
Shi'ite Muslim Iran's main Sunni regional rival, and would soon
speak with Netanyahu and U.S. congressional leaders.
Obama called the framework deal a historic one that cuts off
every pathway Iran could take to develop a nuclear weapon.
"If this framework leads to a final comprehensive deal, it
will make our country, our allies and our world safer," he said.
"It is a good deal," Obama said.
Obama acknowledged a "difficult history" between the United
States and Iran. The United States backed a 1953 coup that
ousted Iran's democratically elected prime minister. Iranian
revolutionaries who overthrew the U.S.-backed shah in 1979 took
American diplomats hostage.
Obama said this deal alone would not end the deep
U.S.-Iranian divisions and mistrust.
"And our concerns will remain with respect to Iranian
behavior so long as Iran continues its sponsorship of terrorism,
its support for proxies who destabilize the Middle East, its
threats against America's friends and allies, like Israel,"
Obama said.
Obama said there was always the possibility Iran would try
to cheat on the deal. But if it did so, he said, the agreement's
framework of inspections and transparency would make it far more
likely the United States would know about it, and any U.S.
president would still have "all of the options that are
currently available to deal with it."
