March 30 World powers are trying to reach a
framework deal with Iran that would restrict the most sensitive
aspects of Tehran's atomic programme in return for an easing of
international sanctions
Sanctions have halved Iran's oil exports to just over 1
million barrels per day since 2012 and hammered its economy.
A complex range of restrictions has been imposed on Iran
over several decades, starting with initial measures in 1979
after Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy in Tehran.
The major oil-related sanctions have been imposed by the
United States and European Union to pile pressure on Iran over
its nuclear programme.
The U.S. Congress and the executive branch of the EU have
both targeted Iran's oil sector with layers of sanctions that
could take time to fully remove even after any deal is struck.
Here is a brief summary of the key measures.
U.S. SANCTIONS
Americans are prohibited from trading directly or indirectly
with Iran's oil sector, the government of Iran and individuals
connected to the oil sector or in any financing of it. U.S.
companies are also prevented from investing in Iran's oil and
gas industries or trading with them.
U.S. sanctions can also target financial institutions that
engage in transactions with state owned National Iranian Oil
Company and its subsidiary Naftiran Intertrade Company.
Companies or individuals who are found to breach the
sanctions could face significant fines, asset freezes, the risk
of being cut off from the U.S. dollar banking system or
potentially even be blacklisted themselves.
EU SANCTIONS
The EU has also imposed explicit sanctions prohibiting trade
with Iran's oil sector. This includes any business with the
whole of the country's energy sector or government agencies
related to it.
EU sanctions also include the prohibition on European firms
and individuals from the import, purchase or transport of
Iranian gas, assistance in the construction of oil tankers as
well as supplying vessels used to transport or store oil or
petrochemical products.
SHIPPING AND INSURANCE
Iran's oil sector also faces massive hurdles to the
transportation of oil and also insuring cargoes.
EU and U.S. sanctions have blacklisted Iran's shipping
sector, including its top tanker owner NITC, meaning U.S. and
European companies are prohibited with trading with it.
NITC is Iran's main transporter of oil. The country's top
port operator Tidewater Middle East Co is also sanctioned, which
has complicated shipments from export terminals.
Iran is also prohibited from securing services from
international ship classification firms, which verify safety
and environmental standards for vessels and key to insurance and
port access for vessels.
JOINT PLAN OF ACTION
Under an initial agreement with Iran reached in November
2013, known as the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA), and rolled over
subsequently until June 30, 2015, both the U.S. and EU relaxed
some measures on Iran, which allowed the Islamic Republic to
have access to some of its frozen oil revenues abroad and also
allowed a modest easing of oil sales to top importers including
China and India.
While the JPOA had provided Iran with modest sanctions
relief, including a temporary easing on insurance cover for
permitted trades, ship insurers remain wary of extending cover
on those trades due to concerns they may face sanctions exposure
if any potential claims are made and extend after the current
expiry of temporary measures on June 30, 2015.
(Writing by Jonathan Saul, additional reporting by Timothy
Gardner in Washington, editing by William Hardy)