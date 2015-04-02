March 31 Iran and world powers reached a
framework agreement on Thursday on curbing Iran's nuclear
programme for at least a decade.
The tentative agreement clears the way for talks on a
future settlement that would allay Western fears that Iran was
seeking to build an atomic bomb and in return lift economic
sanctions on the Islamic Republic. They will remain in place
until a final deal is reached.
The sanctions have halved Iran's oil exports to just over 1
million barrels per day since 2012 and hammered its economy.
A complex range of restrictions has been imposed on Iran
over several decades, starting with initial measures in 1979
after Iranian students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
The major oil-related sanctions have been imposed by the
United States and European Union to pile pressure on Iran over
its nuclear programme.
The U.S. Congress and the executive branch of the EU have
both targeted Iran's oil sector with layers of sanctions that
could take time to remove fully even after any deal is struck.
Here is a summary of the measures.
U.S. SANCTIONS
Americans are prohibited from trading directly or indirectly
with Iran's oil sector, the government of Iran and individuals
connected to the oil sector or in any financing of it. U.S.
companies are also prevented from investing in Iran's oil and
gas industries or trading with them.
U.S. sanctions can also target financial institutions that
engage in transactions with state-owned National Iranian Oil
Company and its subsidiary Naftiran Intertrade Company.
Companies or individuals who breach the sanctions could face
significant fines, asset freezes, the risk of being cut off from
the U.S. dollar banking system or even be blacklisted
themselves.
EU SANCTIONS
The EU has also imposed sanctions prohibiting trade with
Iran's oil sector. This includes any business with the whole of
the country's energy sector or government agencies related to it
and any investments with the industry.
EU sanctions also prohibit European firms and individuals
from importing or purchasing Iranian crude oil, petroleum
products or natural gas and assisting in the construction of oil
tankers as well as supplying vessels used to transport or store
oil or petrochemical products.
SHIPPING AND INSURANCE
Iran's oil sector also faces hurdles over the transportation
of oil and insuring cargoes.
EU and U.S. sanctions have blacklisted Iran's shipping
sector, including its top tanker owner NITC, meaning U.S. and
European companies are prohibited from trading with it.
NITC is Iran's main transporter of oil. The country's top
port operator Tidewater Middle East Co is also sanctioned, which
has complicated shipments from export terminals.
Iran is also prohibited from securing services from
international ship classification firms, which verify safety and
environmental standards for vessels and are vital to insurance
and port access for ships.
JOINT PLAN OF ACTION
Under an initial agreement with Iran reached in November
2013, known as the Joint Plan of Action (JPOA), and rolled over
subsequently until June 30, 2015, both the U.S. and EU relaxed
some measures on Iran. This allowed the Islamic Republic access
to some of its frozen oil revenues abroad and a modest easing of
restrictions on oil sales to top importers including China and
India.
The JPOA had provided Iran with some sanctions relief,
including a temporary easing on insurance cover for permitted
trades. However, ship insurers remain wary of extending cover on
those trades due to concerns they may face sanctions if any
claims are made and the claims process extends beyond the
current expiry of temporary measures on June 30, 2015.
