July 14 Iran and six world powers reached a
nuclear deal on Tuesday, capping more than a decade of
negotiations with an agreement that could transform the Middle
East, and which Israel called an "historic surrender".
Under the deal, sanctions imposed by the United States,
European Union and United Nations would be lifted in return for
Iran agreeing long-term curbs on a nuclear programme that the
West has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear bomb.
International sanctions imposed to force Iran to curb its
nuclear programme have halved its oil exports to just over 1
million barrels per day since 2012, and hammered its economy.
A complex range of restrictions have been imposed
over several decades - the first of them in 1979, after Iranian
students stormed the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
But the major oil-related sanctions were imposed by the
United States and the European Union in 2012 to pile pressure on
Iran over its nuclear programme. The sanctions are
multi-layered, and will take time to remove fully.
Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday economic
and financial sanctions will be lifted when implementation of
the deal begins.
Here is a summary of the measures currently in force, which
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has estimated have cost Iran
more than $160 billion in oil revenue alone since 2012:
U.S. SANCTIONS
American companies and individuals are prohibited from
trading directly or indirectly with Iran's oil and gas sector,
the government of Iran, or individuals connected to the oil and
gas sector or in any financing of it. U.S. interests are also
prevented from investing in Iran's oil and gas industries.
U.S. sanctions can also target financial institutions that
engage in transactions with the state-owned National Iranian Oil
Company or its subsidiary, Naftiran Intertrade Company.
Companies or individuals who breach the sanctions risk
significant fines, asset freezes, being cut off from the U.S.
dollar banking system, or even being blacklisted themselves.
EU SANCTIONS
The EU has also imposed sanctions prohibiting trade with
Iran's oil sector. This includes any business with any part of
Iran's energy sector or government agencies related to it
and any investments in that industry.
EU sanctions also prohibit European firms and individuals
from importing or purchasing Iranian crude oil, petroleum
products or natural gas, assisting in the construction of oil
tankers, or supplying vessels to transport or store oil or
petrochemical products.
SHIPPING AND INSURANCE
Iran's oil sector has found it increasingly hard to
transport oil or insure cargoes.
EU and U.S. sanctions have blacklisted Iran's shipping
sector, including its top tanker owner NITC, meaning U.S. and
European companies are prohibited from trading with it.
NITC is Iran's main transporter of oil. The main port
operator, Tidewater Middle East Co, is also subject to
sanctions, which has complicated shipments from export
terminals.
Iran has also been prohibited from securing the services of
international ship classification firms, which certify that
vessels have met the safety and environmental standards
necessary to obtain insurance and access to ports.
