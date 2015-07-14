UPDATE 1-UK's Lamprell sees tough year ahead, recovery only in 2018
March 24 Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc lowered its revenue forecast for this year and said it expected to start seeing a recovery in activity only in 2018.
VIENNA, July 14 Iran's state news agency IRNA said on Tuesday the country's nuclear facilities would remain operational under a deal reached between Tehran and six major powers.
"All of Iran's nuclear facilities will continue working. None will be stopped or eliminated ... Iran will continue enrichment ... Research and development on key centrifuges (IR6, IR-5, IR4, IR 8) will continue," IRNA said in what it said was a summary of the deal, without citing a source.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in Dubai; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams)
March 24 Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc lowered its revenue forecast for this year and said it expected to start seeing a recovery in activity only in 2018.
March 23 U.S. biodiesel producers on Thursday asked the U.S. government to impose antidumping duties on imports of biodiesel from Argentina and Indonesia that it says have flooded the U.S. market and violated trade agreements.