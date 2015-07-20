DUBAI, July 20 Iran's Islamic Revolutionary
Guards attacked a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing
last week's nuclear deal for interfering with the country's
military operations and crossing "red lines" set by Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution
on Monday endorsing the deal, which relieves Iran of sanctions
and ensures it retains a nuclear fuel cycle but also retains an
arms embargo and ban on ballistic missile technology.
The agreement faces opposition in the U.S. Congress and some
Middle East states, including Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well
as from the Revolutionary Guards and other Iranian hardliners.
"Some parts of the (resolution) draft have clearly crossed
the Islamic republic's red lines, especially in Iran's military
capabilities," top commander Mohammed Ali Jafari was quoted as
saying shortly before the resolution was passed in New York.
"We will never accept it," he was quoted as saying by the
semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
Iran's hardliners are concerned that the new U.N. resolution
would effectively amount to agreeing to previous resolutions on
Iran that will be terminated once sanctions relief can be
implemented, including the ones that imposed restrictions on the
country's military programmes.
They are also particularly worried that inspectors may gain
some access to sensitive military sites under the resolution,
which becomes international law.
"Even by simply looking at the deal you can see some vital
red lines of the Islamic Republic have not been preserved,"
wrote Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Kayhan, a
newspaper closely associated with Khamenei.
"Iran has always said UNSC's resolutions are illegal, but by
accepting the new resolution we are approving them all," said
Shariatmadari, who was appointed by the Supreme Leader and is
widely regarded as the leader of the hardline cohort.
Ahmad Bakhshayesh, a member of the National Security and
Foreign Policy Committee in parliament, said the nuclear
negotiations had veered too far into the military sphere.
"The negotiating team was not supposed to negotiate on
Iran's ballistic missile technology," he was quoted as saying by
Fars News Agency.
"UNPRECEDENTED ACHIEVEMENT"
Iran's senior nuclear negotiator, Seyed Abbas Araghchi,
dismissed critics' concerns and called the Security Council
resolution an "unprecedented achievement in Iran's history".
" ... the new UNSC's resolution would only ban missiles
designed to carry a nuclear warhead (and) Iran does not have a
nuclear missile programme," Araghchi told state broadcaster IRIB
in a live interview.
He added that after resolution is passed, "Iran will issue a
statement, saying it still considers previous sanctions and
restrictions illegal."
Khamenei has so far withheld delivering a clear verdict on
the deal agreed in Vienna, but said in a sermon at Eid al-Fitr
prayers on Saturday he would not let the deal be "abused" or
endanger "Iran's security and defense capabilities".
He asked the nation to stay united while the agreement is
being examined by officials to ensure national interests were
preserved.
While supporters of the deal say Khamenei was repeatedly
briefed on the nuclear negotiations and that it would not have
gone through without his green light, critics think differently.
"It's impossible that our Supreme Leader agrees with a deal
that has crossed the red lines. The leader would have not asked
the text of the deal to be examined carefully if he had already
endorsed it," Shariatmadari said.
The head of Iran's nuclear organization Ali Akbar Salehi and
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the two main
negotiators in Vienna, will attend a closed-door session of the
parliament on Tuesday to brief lawmakers on the deal.
The deal must be approved by Iran's National Security
Council and later by Khamenei. Parliament's role is not clear.
