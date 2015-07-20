(Adding quote)
By Bozorghmehr Sharafedin
DUBAI, July 20 Iran's hardline Revolutionary
Guards denounced a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing
last week's nuclear deal, saying it crossed "red lines" set by
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution
on Monday endorsing the deal, which relieves Iran of sanctions
and ensures it retains a nuclear fuel cycle, but keeps in place
an arms embargo and a ban on ballistic missile technology for
several more years.
The agreement, a major initiative for both U.S. President
Barack Obama and Iran's pragmatic President Hassan Rouhani,
faces opposition from hardliners in both countries. In addition
to the United States, it was signed by the four other U.N.
Security Council veto-wielding permanent members, as well as
Germany.
In the United States, Obama has said he would veto an
attempt to scupper the deal by the Republican-led U.S. Congress.
In Iran, Khamenei, who wields final authority above that of
the elected leader Rouhani, has so far withheld a clear verdict.
By asserting that the deal goes beyond limits which Khamenei
himself set, hardliners may be trying to push him to reject it.
The deal is still under review and must be endorsed by Iran's
National Security Council and later by Khamenei.
"Some parts of the (resolution) draft have clearly crossed
the Islamic republic's red lines, especially in Iran's military
capabilities," top Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Ali
Jafari was quoted as saying shortly before the resolution was
passed in New York.
"We will never accept it," he was quoted as saying by the
semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
Hossein Shariatmadari, editor-in-chief of Kayhan, a
newspaper closely associated with Khamenei, wrote that accepting
the new resolution would be tantamount to accepting previous
Security Council resolutions, which Iran considers illegal.
"Even by simply looking at the deal you can see some vital
red lines of the Islamic Republic have not been preserved," he
wrote.
Ahmad Bakhshayesh, a member of the National Security and
Foreign Policy Committee in parliament, said the nuclear
negotiations had veered too far into the military sphere.
"The negotiating team was not supposed to negotiate on
Iran's ballistic missile technology," he was quoted as saying by
Fars News Agency.
"UNPRECEDENTED ACHIEVEMENT"
Rouhani has defended the deal staunchly in Iran. His senior
nuclear negotiator, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, dismissed critics'
concerns and said the U.N. Security Council resolution was an
"unprecedented achievement in Iran's history".
"....The new UNSC resolution would only ban missiles
designed to carry a nuclear warhead, (and) Iran does not have a
nuclear missile programme," Araghchi told state broadcaster IRIB
in a live interview.
Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued minutes
after the U.N. Security Council passed its resolution that it
still rejects any sanctions as "baseless, unjust and illegal".
"So no part of (the nuclear deal) should be interpreted
directly or indirectly as Iran's surrender to or acceptance of
the sanctions and restrictions imposed by the UNSC, the U.S.,
the E.U. or member countries."
While avoiding a clearcut verdict in public, Khamenei said
in a sermon at prayers on Saturday that he would not let the
deal be "abused" or endanger "Iran's security and defence
capabilities".
He asked the nation to stay united while the agreement is
being examined by officials to ensure national interests were
preserved.
Iranian supporters of the deal say Khamenei was briefed on
the negotiations and it could not have gone through without his
green light. But opponents say the Supreme Leader's decision to
subject the text to scrutiny means he has not yet agreed to it.
"It's impossible that our Supreme Leader agrees with a deal
that has crossed the red lines. The leader would have not asked
the text of the deal to be examined carefully if he had already
endorsed it," Shariatmadari said.
The head of Iran's nuclear organization Ali Akbar Salehi and
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the two main
negotiators in Vienna, will attend a closed-door session of
parliament on Tuesday to brief lawmakers on the deal.
