By Louis Charbonneau and John Irish
| UNITED NATIONS/PARIS, Sept 17
UNITED NATIONS/PARIS, Sept 17 Several nuclear
security experts are urging the United Nations nuclear watchdog
and world powers to release details of how a sensitive Iranian
military site will be inspected as part of a landmark nuclear
deal reached in July.
The experts, with long experience in international weapons
inspections, said the failure to disclose the details was
damaging the credibility of the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA), a view that is rejected by the agency itself, the
United States government and another prominent non-proliferation
expert.
The confidential plan for the Parchin site has led to
differing reports on how it will be carried out, with some
critics of the U.S. administration saying Iran had been given
too much leeway to conduct its own inspections, including taking
samples.
The inspections are needed to resolve questions about
whether Iran did research in the past at Parchin related to
building a nuclear weapon.
David Albright, head of the Institute for Science and
International Security in Washington, expressed unease about the
lack of public details on the arrangement.
"(Details) should be released because it's undermining the
IAEA's credibility," Albright said. "Whatever the outcome of the
sampling, the secrecy makes it harder to determine whether it's
a credible sampling approach."
Former IAEA deputy director-general Olli Heinonen, now at
Harvard University, said the secrecy could not be justified.
"This is a very unusual IAEA verification approach, which
has no reason to be confidential unless a very special reason -
proprietary, economic or security - calls for it," he said.
The IAEA has said it has a legal obligation to keep details
of the arrangement confidential, but insists it is technically
sound and will ensure the samples are not compromised.
One prominent non-proliferation expert, Jeffrey Lewis of the
Monterey Institute of International Studies and founder of the
ArmsControlWonk.com blog, agreed. Releasing the details under
pressure would undermine countries' trust in the agency, he
said.
"This would severely compromise the ability of the IAEA to
carry out its mission around the world," he said.
U.S. Republicans, who tried to sink the July 14 Iran nuclear
agreement in Congress, seized on a media report last month that
Iran would be able to use its own inspectors to collect samples
at Parchin without the IAEA present. The Associated Press report
said the arrangement suggested the IAEA would be not be present
at the site during the inspections.
Iranian officials have also said that international experts
would not be allowed in.
Four diplomats familiar with the deal told Reuters that U.N.
inspectors would be present at Parchin to oversee the
inspections. In the unusual arrangement struck in July, the
samples would be taken by Iranian technicians while IAEA experts
present at Parchin observe and oversee the process, Western
diplomats told Reuters.
The diplomats, who have knowledge of the deal, said that
while the IAEA inspectors will not be next to the Iranian
technicians when they take samples, they will be at Parchin
overseeing the process. Cameras will record the process.
Iran cannot receive sanctions relief promised under the
nuclear deal until the IAEA is satisfied it has answered
outstanding questions about the so-called "possible military
dimensions" of past Iranian nuclear research. Tehran says its
nuclear program is peaceful and that it did not conduct atomic
weapons research.
After the AP report, IAEA chief Yukiya Amano rejected as a
"misrepresentation" suggestions that Iran would inspect Parchin
on the agency's behalf.
In response to Reuters' questions, the AP said its story had
no factual errors and that it stood by the article, which was
based on what it said was an authentic draft document and
additional reporting.
Reuters has not been able to verify the draft text.
IAEA access to Parchin, a facility the agency has not
visited in a decade, was one of the most sensitive issues during
the negotiations that led to the nuclear deal.
IAEA inspectors usually take samples themselves when
searching for trace nuclear particles that could be a sign of
undeclared atomic work. But as Parchin is a military site the
agency had to negotiate special arrangements to get in,
diplomats said.
Iran is unlikely to agree to release the details, diplomats
say, because it would show it has opened up Parchin to foreign
experts despite public pronouncements to the contrary.
(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in Vienna; Parsia
Hefezi in Ankara; Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing
by David Storey and Stuart Grudgings)