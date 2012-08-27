DUBAI Aug 27 Iran might allow diplomats in Tehran for a summit of developing countries to visit a military base suspected of housing nuclear experiments, an Iranian official was quoted as saying on Monday.

When asked about the chance that diplomats from the Non-Aligned Movement would visit the Parchin military base, Mohammad Mehdi Akhoundzadeh, a deputy foreign minister, said: "Such a visit is not customary in such meetings ... however at the request of authorities, the country of Iran would be ready for such a visit," the Iranian government-linked news agency Young Journalists Club reported.

U.N. nuclear watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency wants to inspect Parchin. Iran says it is a conventional military complex, but has so far refused to grant the agency access to the site.