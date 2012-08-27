* UN nuclear watchdog failed to gain access to Parchin

* Iranian official hints NAM diplomats may visit site

* Visit would not calm Western concerns

By Yeganeh Torbati and Fredrik Dahl

DUBAI/VIENNA, Aug 27 Iran indicated on Monday it might allow diplomats visiting Tehran for this week's Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit to go to the Parchin military base, which U.N. nuclear experts say may have been used for nuclear-related explosives tests.

When asked about the possibility, Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Mehdi Akhoundzadeh said: "Such a visit is not customary in such meetings...However at the discretion of authorities, Iran would be ready for such a visit," the Iranian government-linked news agency Young Journalists Club reported.

The tentative offer was made just three days after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) again failed to gain access to Parchin for its inspectors at a meeting with an Iranian delegation in Vienna.

Iran is hosting the NAM summit, which ends on Friday, at a time when the West is trying to isolate the Islamic Republic over suspicions it is seeking a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran says its atomic programme has only peaceful aims.

Any visit to Parchin by NAM representatives would do little to calm Western concerns or those of the IAEA whose talks with Iran on the agency's stalled probe into suspected atom bomb research in the Islamic state ended on Friday without agreement.

"Any tour the Iranians conduct for visiting NAM officials would be nothing more than a very, very bad publicity stunt," a senior Western diplomat in Vienna told Reuters. "It is the IAEA that should have been given access to Parchin."

The U.N. body suspects that Iran has conducted explosives tests in a steel chamber at Parchin relevant for the development of nuclear weapons, possibly a decade ago.

"RIDICULOUS"

Citing satellite pictures, Western diplomats say they suspect Iran in recent months has been cleansing the site where the experiments are believed to have taken place of any evidence of illicit nuclear activity.

The IAEA is voicing growing concern that this would hamper its investigation if it ever gained access to Parchin.

Last week diplomatic sources said Iran had covered the building believed to house the explosives chamber with a tent-like structure, fuelling suspicions about a clean-up there.

Iran says Parchin, a vast complex southeast of Tehran, is a conventional military facility and has dismissed allegations about it as "ridiculous".

Monday's Iranian media report did not make clear whether the NAM diplomats would be able to visit the location in Parchin which the IAEA wants to see or only other areas of the complex.

Akhoundzadeh said U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, who is due to attend the NAM summit later in the week, might be able to visit Iran's atom sites, but his spokesman denied any such plan.

"There are no such plans for a visit of that kind by the secretary-general while he is in Iran for the Non-Aligned Movement summit," spokesman Martin Nesirky said in New York.

"Of course, if the Iranian authorities are prepared to provide access to others, not least of course those from the International Atomic Energy Agency, that would be welcome."

In early 2011, Iran invited Vienna-based diplomats to tour its nuclear facilities, an offer dismissed by Western states as a ploy by Tehran to appear to show openness while still refusing to give IAEA experts the kind of access they need.