VIENNA Dec 12 U.N. nuclear inspectors hope that
Iran will offer access to its disputed Parchin military complex
during this week's talks in Tehran, a senior official said on
Wednesday.
"If Iran would grant us access we would welcome that chance
and we are ready to go," Herman Nackaerts, deputy director
general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told
journalists at Vienna airport before departing for Tehran.
The IAEA believes Iran has carried out explosives tests with
nuclear applications at Parchin. Iran rejects accusations of a
covert bid to develop the means and technologies needed to
develop nuclear arms.