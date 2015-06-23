* MPs vote to ban nuclear inspector access to military sites
* Powers say such access a must to ease atom bomb suspicions
* Bill also requires lifting of all sanctions once deal done
* Could restrict Iran's negotiators as talks deadline nears
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA, June 23 Iran's parliament passed a bill
on Tuesday banning access for U.N. inspectors to its military
sites and scientists, potentially complicating chances for a
nuclear accord with world powers as a self-imposed June 30
deadline approaches.
Two major stumbling blocks to a deal have been disputes over
how much transparency Iran should offer to ease suspicions that
it has covertly sought to develop nuclear bombs, and the timing
and pace of relief from sanctions imposed on Tehran.
France has spearheaded the powers' demand that Iran grant
unfettered U.N. access to military bases -- where Western
officials believe Iran has conducted nuclear bomb research -- as
part of any final settlement that would curb Tehran's nuclear
programme in return for a phase-out of sanctions.
The legislation prohibiting any such access, as well as
stipulating that all sanctions be lifted as soon as a nuclear
accord takes effect, was approved by 214 of 244 lawmakers
present on Tuesday, state television reported.
The powers say sanctions can be dismantled only gradually to
reward Iranian compliance with various aspects of an agreement.
State TV said the bill allowed the International Atomic
Energy Agency solely to inspect Iran's nuclear installations
under its existing Safeguards Agreement with the IAEA.
"But it bans any inspection of military, security and
non-nuclear sites as well as access to documents and
scientists."
The bill must still pass through the Guardian Council, an
unelected, hardline watchdog body close to clerical Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all
important matters of state, before becoming law.
KHAMENEI SAYS MILITARY SITES OFF LIMITS
Khamenei has publicly voiced trust in his negotiating team
but, echoing hardline Iranian military commanders, also ruled
out inspections of military sites and interviews with nuclear
scientists that the IAEA has long called for.
Iran has long said it is enriching uranium solely for
civilian nuclear energy, and suggested that unlimited IAEA
inspection powers would be abused by Western intelligence to
glean Iranian security secrets.
Parliament's intervention could pressure Iranian negotiators
striving to clinch a deal that could usher in a cautious detente
with the West after years of mounting confrontation that
threatened a wider Middle East war.
Some senior Iranian negotiators had raised the possibility
of some limited IAEA access to non-nuclear sites, albeit with
Iranian officials present to control process.
The bill also obliges Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif,
Iran's top negotiator, to report to parliament every six months
on the process of implementing the accord.
"The government must preserve Iran's nuclear rights and
achievements ... Any deal reached by the government with the
powers must be approved by parliament," state TV said.
But the official news agency IRNA quoted government
spokesman Mohammad Baqer Nobakht as saying that provision in the
bill was "unconstitutional" as the Islamic Republic's defence
and security policies were not the province of parliament.
Zarif said on Monday he saw a good chance of reaching a
final agreement by June 30 or a few days later, provided there
was political will to do so.
Britain said Iran had to show more flexibility and the
powers could not compromise on red lines including enhanced IAEA
access to ensure any accord is verifiable.
