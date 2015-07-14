WASHINGTON, July 14 U.S. House Democratic leader
Nancy Pelosi said she spoke to President Barack Obama on Monday
night about the nuclear deal reached with Iran and that Congress
will scrutinize it.
"Aggressive restrictions and inspections offer the best
long-term plan to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon,"
Pelosi said in a statement Tuesday. "Congress will closely
review the details of this agreement."
Pelosi's support is considered essential to winning enough
Democratic support to keep Congress from blocking a deal.
