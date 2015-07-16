(Updates with more comments from Pelosi, background, Boehner
comment)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. House of
Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday
the nuclear deal with Iran has her strong support, and she would
work to convince her colleagues to vote for it.
Pelosi said she was optimistic about the deal's chances in
Congress, calling the agreement the "best possible option."
"I'm very optimistic about our vote of support for the
president," Pelosi said at her weekly news conference, where she
held a copy of the nuclear agreement as she endorsed it.
Pelosi's support is important to Democratic President Barack
Obama's push for the nuclear pact to survive congressional
review. The deal was reached on Tuesday between Iran and the
United States and five other world powers.
"I am already making sure ... people have answers to the
questions that they have, and I made very clear to them my own
standing on this issue and why I think this is a good
agreement," Pelosi said.
Under legislation passed overwhelmingly by Congress and
signed into law by Obama in May, the House and Senate have 60
days to do nothing and allow the deal to take effect, vote to
approve it, or back a resolution of disapproval.
A resolution of disapproval would cripple the agreement by
removing Obama's ability to waive most U.S. sanctions imposed on
Iran, an important component of the nuclear pact.
Obama has pledged to veto a disapproval resolution if it
passes Congress.
Republicans are staunchly opposed to the nuclear deal.
John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the House, said at
his weekly news conference it was "pretty clear" that a majority
of members of the House and Senate oppose it.
But opponents would need two-thirds majorities in both the
House and Senate to override a veto. That would mean dozens of
Democrats would have to vote against the president - and Pelosi
- for a disapproval resolution to go into effect.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan and David
Lawder; Editing by Doina Chiacu)