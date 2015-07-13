VIENNA, July 13 It is unlikely there will be a 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) Tuesday photo opportunity of ministers at the nuclear talks between Iran and major powers, several officials close to the talks said late on Monday.

Earlier a Western official said there would be a photo opportunity at that time, possibly followed by a news conference.

All of the officials spoke on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Arshad Mohammed)