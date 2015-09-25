WARSAW, Sept 25 Poland sent a high-level
delegation including pharmaceutical, chemical and railway
executives to Iran on Friday, joining a string of Western states
hoping to exploit opportunities opened by Tehran's nuclear
agreement with world powers.
Economy Minister Janusz Piechocinski was heading a group
with representatives of some 60 Polish businesses, including
railway manufacturers Newag and Pesa.
Poland is interested in exporting foodstuffs as well as home
appliances and furniture to the Islamic Republic, Piechocinski
told reporters before boarding the flight to Tehran.
"Our countries could also cooperate in oil and gas
exploration, mining and energy efficiency sectors," he said.
Business delegations from around the world have hurried to
Tehran since Iran and six major world powers reached a nuclear
deal on July 14, capping more than a decade of negotiations.
The deal could lead to international sanctions imposed on
Iran over its disputed nuclear activity being lifted in early
2016 and open the country, an energy exporter with a population
of 80 million, to world markets.
At a business conference in Vienna in July, officials said
Tehran had identified nearly 50 oil and gas projects worth $185
billion that it hoped to sign by 2020. Iran has also offered to
sell state assets to foreigners.
"The Germans and French have already been to Iran, the
Spanish are going too. We also have to be there," said a Polish
government source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
British finance minister George Osborne will lead a trade
delegation to Iran next year if the Islamic Republic honours the
nuclear deal, the Financial Times reported.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
by Mark Heinrich)