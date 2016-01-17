(Adds quotes from official)
WASHINGTON Jan 16 Four American citizens
released by Iran in a prisoner swap with the United States have
not yet left Iran while logistical steps are being completed,
but a fifth prisoner, student Matthew Trevithick, has left the
country, a U.S. official said on Saturday.
"There are a number of logistical steps that have to take
place associated with bringing together the various American
citizens, working with the Swiss government as well as the
Iranian authorities," the official told reporters on a
conference call.
The official said he expected those steps to be completed as
soon as possible and that "the work has already begun in terms
of working to colocate the four American citizens who are the
subject of the negotiation and then getting them on a plane that
can depart Tehran."
The official said the U.S. government would be able to give
more details about the Iranians who were granted pardons or
clemency after the U.S. citizens had left Iran. Those Iranians
had not been convicted of violent crimes or terrorism-related
charges, he said.
The official said the United States expects to impose new
sanction "designations" against Iran for recent ballistic
missile tests, but declined to outline the timing for that move.
Iran will be able to access roughly $50 billion out of a
reported $100 billion in holdings it has abroad as a result of
sanctions relief, another official said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Andy Sullivan, Matt Spetalnick, and
