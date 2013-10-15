GENEVA Oct 15 Iran put forward proposals
regarding the stand-off over its nuclear programme in talks with
six world powers that began in Geneva on Tuesday, a European
Union spokesman said.
Michael Mann, spokesman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton, told reporters that Iranian officials
presented the ideas in PowerPoint format but he gave no details.
Mann said there was a sense of "cautious optimism" ahead of
the two-day meeting and that Ashton and Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Tehran's chief negotiator, dined together
on Monday evening in a "very positive atmosphere".
The talks were continuing but Iran "certainly made some
proposals this morning," Mann said, adding the powers were
looking for concrete, constructive ideas from the Iranian side.
Iranian media said the package was entitled "Closing an
unnecessary crisis, opening new horizons" but did not elaborate.
Proposals that the powers - the United States, France,
Germany, China, Britain and Russia - put forward earlier this
year remained on the table in Geneva but they were prepared to
"react" to what Iran suggested, Mann said.
The powers have called for Iran halt its higher-grade
uranium enrichment, shut its underground Fordow enrichment plant
and ship out some of its uranium stockpile. In return, they
offered to relax sanctions on gold, precious metals and
petrochemicals trade, but Iran has spurned this as insufficient.