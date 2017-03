MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he was hopeful of a positive outcome at talks under way in Geneva on the standoff over Iran's nuclear programme.

Putin said after talks in Moscow with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "I hope that the talks (between six world powers and Iran) that resumed today in Geneva will produce a result." He gave no further details. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)