UFA, July 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for lifting all sanctions against Iran as soon as a deal on Tehran's nuclear programme is reached.

"We presume that all sanctions will be lifted against Iran, the question is which sanctions and when. We are calling for comprehensive lifting of them as soon as possible," Putin told a briefing in the Russian city of Ufa.

He added that he hopes that the six major world powers negotiating with Iran will reach a deal soon.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Denis Pinchuk, Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova)